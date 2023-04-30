Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Less than 1% of top-listed firms on Tokyo bourse led by women

0 Comments
TOKYO

Just 0.8 percent, or 15, of the 1,836 companies listed on the top-tier Prime Market on the Tokyo bourse were headed by women as of the end of January, according to credit research firm Teikoku Databank Ltd, reflecting the struggle among major businesses to embrace diversity in management.

The small number of women in positions with representative rights at top-tier firms compares unfavorably with a record high 8.2 percent of approximately 1.19 million businesses in Japan reporting they had a female president in 2022, the research found.

Japan is "extremely slow compared with other countries," in promoting women to prominent positions, Shintaro Yamaguchi, a professor specializing in labor economics at the University of Tokyo, told Kyodo News.

The findings match those released by British magazine The Economist in March, which ranked Japan second-from-last among developed nations regarding the role and influence of women in the workforce.

Among the 15 female presidents leading a Prime-listed company as of the end of January were Nobuko Nakajima of food manufacturer Imuraya Group Co, who became chairman in April, Takako Suzuki of chemical manufacturer S.T. Corp, and Takayo Hasegawa of power cable maker SWCC Corp, previously known as SWCC Showa Holdings Co.

Just 51 women, or 1.3 percent, held representative-level positions in the total 3,801 listed companies including the lower-tier Standard and Growth markets, which cover midsized and up-and-coming firms, respectively. A total 22 were in Standard-listed firms, with 14 in Growth.

From February 2023 onward, at least four women were promoted, or were expected to be promoted, to leadership positions at Prime Market-listed firms from February 2023 onward, Kyodo News found.

Shigeko Okazaki became president of bottle labeling machine maker Fuji Seal International Inc. on March 1, while Yuko Seimei will assume the role of president for financial services firm Monex Group Inc in June.

"Companies that don't have diverse decision-makers will not be able to innovate or meet the various demands of their customers," Yamaguchi said.

As of April, there were a total 3,811 firms listed on the Prime, Standard and Growth markets.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today to receive ¥1,000 with a bonus of ¥500 for meeting additional requirements. No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

How to Experience Kendo (Japanese Sword Fighting) in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Unnan (Shimane)

GaijinPot Travel

5 Seasonal Spring Fish in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: The Spirit of Spring

Savvy Tokyo

5 Places To See Buddhist and Shinto Syncretism In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For April 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Meet 3: May Mexican Restaurant Mixer

GaijinPot Blog

Takashima Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “Quick Fire Questions”

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Things To Do Around Nagoya Station

GaijinPot Blog

Sankyo Soko Storehouses

GaijinPot Travel

5 Places to Visit Important in Japanese History

GaijinPot Blog