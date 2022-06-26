Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Less than 3% of Japanese firms exiting Russia; lowest among G7: survey

0 Comments
TOKYO

Less than 3 percent of Japanese companies operating in Russia have decided to withdraw following its invasion of Ukraine, the lowest proportion among the Group of Seven nations, a recent survey shows.

A considerable number of Japanese companies were cautious about exiting from Russia, with many only suspending operations in the hope of resuming business in the future, the analysis of the survey said.

Only 4, or 2.4 percent, of the 168 Japanese companies operating in Russia had decided by June 19 to cease business in the country, according to analysis by Teikoku Databank Ltd based on the survey conducted by the Yale School of Management in the United States covering around 1,300 major companies worldwide.

The figure was far lower than the around 48 percent of British companies that have announced their withdrawal from Russia, followed by about 33 percent of Canadian companies and around 29 percent of U.S. enterprises.

Italy had the second-lowest proportion of companies withdrawing from Russia at around 5 percent, the survey showed.

Commenting on the low proportion of Japanese companies, a Teikoku Databank official said, "The difference was that Japanese firms had not formulated detailed plans for withdrawal in advance."

Including those that have decided to suspend production, operations or transactions, such as halting shipments and accepting orders, 74 Japanese companies, or 40 percent, had decided to either end or halt operations in Russia, Teikoku Databank said.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

”Greed is good” - Gordon Gecko in the movie Wall Street.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Talk about two-faced!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Quick Guide: Know And Understand Food Allergies In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Easy Father’s Day Gift Ideas in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sunny Blooms: Discovering Japan’s Summertime Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Skill-Building In Japan Through Extracurriculars

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Spots to Experience the Outdoors in Japan’s Northern Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Overlooked Destinations in Wakayama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Hiyashi Chuka

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Exploring Kurashiki: Charm and Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Omotesando and Harajuku

Savvy Tokyo