The expansion plan will be the most expensive in the site's 35-year history Photo: AFP
business

Let it grow: Tokyo DisneySea adds 'Frozen' section in Y250 bil expansion

By Toshifumi Kitamura
TOKYO

The Tokyo DisneySea theme park is getting a 250 billion yen overhaul and adding a section based on the wildly popular movie "Frozen" to its offerings, its operator said Thursday.

Oriental Land, which runs the ocean-themed park as well as the adjacent Tokyo Disneyland and hotels, said the undertaking will be the most expensive expansion plan in the site's 35-year history.

The project will add attractions replicating the Kingdom of Arendelle from "Frozen", a tower inhabited by Rapunzel in the movie "Tangled", and a Neverland for Peter Pan and his friends, along with a new 475-room hotel.

Tokyo Disneyland, which has attracted huge crowds since it opened in 1983, is already going through a major upgrade to add new attractions.

More than 30 million people visit the combined Disney Resort every year, with numbers expected to increase as Japan works to boost tourism with a goal of 40 million foreign visitors by 2020 when it hosts the Olympic Games.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

