Lexus unveils all-new RZ, the first pure battery EV for global markets

Lexus has unveiled details of the new RZ, the luxury brand's first globally-available pure battery EV (BEV) model.

As Lexus' first globally-available dedicated BEV model, the new RZ marks Lexus' transition into a BEV-centered brand, and embodies the unique Lexus vehicle design and driving experience brought on by advanced electrification technology. For driving performance, the use of a BEV-specific platform (e-TNGA), as well as a lightweight and highly rigid body, has greatly evolved the fundamental performance of the vehicle by achieving optimal weight distribution through ideal placement of the battery and motor.

In addition, the adoption of a new steering control and Steer-by-Wire system, along with the DIRECT4 all-wheel drive system using electrification technology, enables vehicle control that is faithful to the driver's intention. An exhilarating driving experience is realized, making the RZ feel like a true extension of its driver.

The exterior design expresses the seamless acceleration and dynamic torque-filled performance specific to BEVs. Lexus' identifiable spindle grille is replaced by a BEV Spindle Body which focuses on aerodynamic efficiencies, optimized proportions, and style, versus serving the cooling and exhaust needs of an internal combustion engine.

This styling evolution ushers in a new Lexus aesthetic and establishes a new design direction for BEV offerings. Within the spindle body is a minimalist, spacious interior focused on amplifying a sustainable mobility message and Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs) through its application of mindfully-sourced materials. Though simplistic, the space is luxurious thanks to its crafted touches and advanced technologies. In addition, the cabin features an available panoramic roof which visually opens the space, while passenger comfort is improved by a highly efficient heating system featuring a Lexus-first radiant heater.

Source: Lexus

© JCN Newswire