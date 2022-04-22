Lexus unveils all-new RZ, the first pure battery EV for global markets

Lexus has unveiled details of the new RZ, the luxury brand's first globally-available pure battery EV (BEV) model.
As Lexus' first globally-available dedicated BEV model, the new RZ marks Lexus' transition into a BEV-centered brand, and embodies the unique Lexus vehicle design and driving experience brought on by advanced electrification technology. For driving performance, the use of a BEV-specific platform (e-TNGA), as well as a lightweight and highly rigid body, has greatly evolved the fundamental performance of the vehicle by achieving optimal weight distribution through ideal placement of the battery and motor.
In addition, the adoption of a new steering control and Steer-by-Wire system, along with the DIRECT4 all-wheel drive system using electrification technology, enables vehicle control that is faithful to the driver's intention. An exhilarating driving experience is realized, making the RZ feel like a true extension of its driver.
The exterior design expresses the seamless acceleration and dynamic torque-filled performance specific to BEVs. Lexus' identifiable spindle grille is replaced by a BEV Spindle Body which focuses on aerodynamic efficiencies, optimized proportions, and style, versus serving the cooling and exhaust needs of an internal combustion engine.
This styling evolution ushers in a new Lexus aesthetic and establishes a new design direction for BEV offerings. Within the spindle body is a minimalist, spacious interior focused on amplifying a sustainable mobility message and Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs) through its application of mindfully-sourced materials. Though simplistic, the space is luxurious thanks to its crafted touches and advanced technologies. In addition, the cabin features an available panoramic roof which visually opens the space, while passenger comfort is improved by a highly efficient heating system featuring a Lexus-first radiant heater.
Harry_Gatto
EV Charging Insanity
In order to match the 2,000 cars that a typical filling station can service in a busy 12 hours, an EV charging station would require 600, 50-watt chargers at an estimated cost of $24 million and a supply of 30 megawatts of power from the grid. That is enough to power 20,000 homes. No one likely thinks about the fact that it can take 30 minutes to 8 hours to recharge a vehicle between empty or just topping off. What are the drivers doing during that time?
ICSC-Canada board member New Zealand-based consulting engineer Bryan Leyland describes why installing electric car charging stations in a city is impractical:
“If you’ve got cars coming into a petrol station, they would stay for an average of five minutes. If you’ve got cars coming into an electric charging station, they would be at least 30 minutes, possibly an hour, but let’s say its 30 minutes. So that’s six times the surface area to park the cars while they’re being charged. So, multiply every petrol station in a city by six. Where are you going to find the place to put them?”
*Used Car Market
The average used EV will need a new battery before an owner can sell it, pricing them well above used internal combustion cars. The average age of an American car on the road is 12 years. A 12-year-old EV will be on its third battery. A Tesla battery typically costs $10,000 so there will not be many 12-year-old EVs on the road. Good luck trying to sell your used green fairy tale electric car!
(The price of a new battery pack for a Tesla Model 3 is, I am told, $21,000 and that's the "cheap" Tesla)
Mike Donovan
Many EV drivers can charge at home or work or where they shop or travel. No ICE car can refuel in as many locations. In Vancouver there is one gas station downtown and over one hundred public charging stations