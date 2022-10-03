Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A further 35 lots have been put up for auction online until October 5 Photo: AFP
business

License to bill: Bond's Aston Martin sells for nearly £3 million

0 Comments
LONDON

A replica of an Aston Martin DB5 used for the stunts in James Bond blockbuster "No Time to Die" sold for nearly £3 million at auction, auction house Christie's said.

Proceeds from the sale, which fetched £2.92 million ($3.18 million), will be donated to charity, along with receipts from the sale of 24 other lots auctioned at a special sale of items marking 60 years of 007.

The replica comes fitted with imitation machine guns behind the headlights.

A further 35 lots have been put up for auction online until October 5.

The replica of the iconic Aston, one of eight specially designed and manufactured for the 2021 film, is the only DB5 stunt car put up for sale by Aston Martin and EON productions, according to Christie's.

Other items on sale include cars as well as notable costumes and accessories linked to the franchise.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Products for Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

5 Things That will be More Expensive in Japan in 2022

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Communication Issues’

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Sep. 26 – Oct. 2

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Why is Japan called ‘Japan’ and not ‘Nihon?’

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Fiery Bouquets: Exploring Japan’s Fall Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Places of Worship: The Shrines of Ise and Daihonzan Eiheiji

GaijinPot Blog

Karuizawa

GaijinPot Travel

Keto Diet Meets Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

A Remote Worker in Japan’s Guide to Increasing Productivity

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways to Enjoy Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog