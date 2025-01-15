 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Lindt found that price increases did not cut the appetite of consumers last year Image: AFP/File
business

Lindt chocolate to raise prices again this year

0 Comments
ZURICH

Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli announced Tuesday that it would raise prices again in 2025 after strong sales last year showed that increases had not cut the appetite of consumers.

The group had already hiked prices by "mid-single" digits last year to offset the rising costs of cocoa.

"The cocoa market was volatile in the reporting year, with cocoa prices remaining at a historic high by the end of 2024," Lindt said in a statement.

"Offsetting the high cocoa costs forced the Group to adjust its pricing, which will be further required in 2025."

The company posted organic sales growth -- which excludes currency fluctuations and acquisitions -- of 7.8 percent in 2024 to 5.47 billion Swiss francs ($6 billion).

It was higher than the 5.45 billion francs expected by analysts surveyed by Swiss business news agency AWP.

Cocoa prices soared 161 percent last year, reaching $10,100 per tonne in mid-December before easing to $9,165 at the end of 2024.

Lindt said it expects organic growth of seven to nine percent in 2025 and an improved operating profit margin.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Japanese Winter Home Insulation Hacks

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Osaka Toka Ebisu Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Pointers For Choosing A Birth Facility in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

The Importance of Food Presentation

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Dontosai Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Nozawa Fire Festival

GaijinPot Travel

10 Tips to Level Up Your Japanese in the New Year

GaijinPot Blog

Could You Date A Japanese Host? Here’s My Experience

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Seijin No Hi: Celebrating Japanese Youth’s Rite of Passage

Savvy Tokyo

How Do Tax Returns in Japan Work?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo