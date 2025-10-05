Local authorities step up regulation of mega solar projects in Japan

Many local governments in Japan are seeking to strike a balance between protecting ecosystems and hosting large-scale solar farms, with more than 300 authorities issuing ordinances to regulate such clean energy projects.

As concerns grow over the projects' impact on landscapes and wildlife, the environment minister said the central government will swiftly consider holding discussions on whether legislation is needed.

The issue drew attention after the construction of a mega solar project near the Kushiro Wetlands in Hokkaido drew backlash from celebrities on social media, stirring speculation that such developments could damage wildlife habitat, including that of protected red-crowned cranes.

In September, the city of Kushiro enacted an ordinance requiring companies to obtain permission for solar projects generating 10 kilowatts or more, amid the absence of laws that specifically govern their construction.

The move followed similar ordinances introduced by around 320 local governments, according to the Research Institute for Local Government, in response to concerns that mega solar farms could heighten the risk of landslides.

The installation of mega solar facilities has spread nationwide, with the state planning to raise the share of renewable energy in Japan's energy mix to around 40 to 50 percent in fiscal 2040 from about 23 percent in fiscal 2023 to achieve net-zero emissions.

The government held the first joint meeting of the Environment Ministry and other related ministries in late September to address issues facing local governments that host solar power facilities.

"It is important to promote (renewable energy) where it is needed and restrain it when required," Environment Minister Keiichiro Asao told a press conference.

