FILE - An Emirates Airbus A380 jumbo jet lands at Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The long-haul carrier Emirates announced Monday, May 13, 2024, it saw record profits of $4.7 billion in 2023 as the airline fully took flight after the turbulent years of the coronavirus pandemic disrupted its operations.(AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)
Long-haul carrier Emirates sees $4.7 billion profit in 2023

By JON GAMBRELL
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

The long-haul carrier Emirates announced Monday it saw record profits of $4.7 billion in 2023 as the airline fully took flight after the turbulent years of the coronavirus pandemic disrupted its operations.

Emirates, owned by Dubai's government, announced revenues of $33 billion, compared to $29.3 billion the year before. Profit the year prior had been $2.9 billion.

The airline carried 51.9 million passengers in its 2023 financial year, as compared to 43.6 million the year prior.

“Throughout the year, we saw high demand for air transport and travel related services around the world, and because we were able to move quickly to deliver what customers want, we achieved tremendous results,” Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the chairman and CEO of Emirates said in a statement.

“We are reaping the benefit of years of non-stop investments in our products and services, in building strong partnerships, and in the capabilities of our talented people.”

The Emirates' results track with those for its base, Dubai International Airport. The world's busiest airport for international travelers had 86.9 million passengers last year, surpassing numbers for 2019 just before the coronavirus pandemic grounded global aviation. The airport had 89.1 million passengers in 2018 — its busiest-ever year before the pandemic.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

