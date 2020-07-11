Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Louis Vuitton is taking its men's fashion collections on the road Photo: AFP/File
business

Louis Vuitton quits Paris to show in China and Japan

0 Comments
By Manan VATSYAYANA
PARIS

Louis Vuitton is taking its men's fashion collections on the road for the first time, the luxury brand said Friday, with shows in China and Japan rather than Paris.

The label's American designer Virgil Abloh said the spring 2021 collection will be unveiled in Shanghai on August 6 and in Japan afterwards.

Both will be open to the general public and will be livestreamed, he added.

The announcement came after Abloh made a mixed live action and animated film for Paris men's fashion week, which is being held online for the first time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Message in a Bottle", the first in a series of teaser films, shows a character called "Zoooom" and his friends packing up crates at Vuitton's headquarters on the edge of the French capital and putting them on a barge on the River Seine before waving them off on their journey to the Far East.

Asia is becoming luxury brands' most important market, with China alone likely to account for nearly half of sales by 2025, according to some estimates.

Abloh, the first black American creative director of a top French fashion house, also revealed that he was making a push toward greater sustainability in Vuitton's collections.

Abloh, who also founded the streetwear label Off-White, said this would involve both recycling, upcycling and even "recycling of existing ideas for new creations".

"This next show is probably the biggest leap that I've made in terms of proposing a new system, how it lives and operates," he told the industry bible, Women's Wear Daily.

The fashion industry has been thrown into turmoil by the coronavirus, with designers questioning how it operates, the frenetic calendar of seasonal collections and even catwalk shows themselves.

Paris men's fashion week ends Monday, with the avant-garde Chinese designer Sean Suen showing Friday alongside big hitters Dries Van Noten and the American Rick Owens.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: June 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Hot springs

Where to Find Mixed Gender Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Just How Much of the Yakuza Series is a Replica of Japan? A lot.

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥60,000 in Nagoya—July 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Savvy Sips: Kinbato, A Japanese Paloma Cocktail

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Ishigaki

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tanabata: The Most Romantic Night In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

WeBase: The Hostel Retreat That’s Making Us All Want to Holiday in Kamakura

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Protecting Refugees In The Covid-19 Pandemic Era

Savvy Tokyo

Tottori

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 27, 2020

GaijinPot Blog