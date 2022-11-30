Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Low-cost fashion chain H&M to cut 1,500 jobs worldwide

0 Comments
STOCKHOLM

Low-cost fashion brand H&M said Wednesday that it will be reducing its global workforce by around 1,500 positions as part of a plan to reduce costs and further improve efficiency.

The Sweden-based company said a restructuring charge of 800 million kronor ($76 million) will be booked in the last three months of the year. The staff reduction is estimated to provide annual savings of about 2 billion kronor ($190 million).

CEO Helena Helmersson said H&M was “very mindful of the fact that colleagues will be affected by this. We will support our colleagues in finding the best possible solution for their next step.”

H&M was founded in Sweden in 1947. Besides the clothing retailer, the group includes brands like COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday, & Other Stories, H&M Home, ARKET and Afound. It counts about 4,664 stores in 77 markets and has 57 online markets.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

History, Culture and Words Behind Shinto Shrines in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Way of The Samurai: Authentic Japanese Cultural Experiences in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Shosha (Engyoji Temple)

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Of The Best Holiday Advent Calendars In Japan For 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Get to Know 5 Great Japanese Children’s Book Authors

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Places to Visit in Japan if You Can’t Go to Europe

GaijinPot Blog

Winter Travel Jobs in Japan are Poppin’

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Beginner’s Guide to Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Speech Troubles’

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 28 – Dec. 4

Savvy Tokyo

Kanto and Kansai Word Differences in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog