Lunch breaks on decline in U.S., report shows

ezCater's 2023 Lunch Report features insights from 5,000 full-time employees across the U.S. about their lunchtime habits and illustrates how employers can use lunch breaks to motivate teams.

Despite the surge in trends like "bare minimum Mondays" and the "four-day work week,” more people are working through lunch, according to new data released from ezCater, a provider of corporate food solutions. The company’s second annual Lunch Report found that workers are 40% more likely to say they never take a lunch break than they were just a year ago. But while workers are taking fewer lunch breaks, the positive impact of a lunch break has increased: 48% of respondents say they are less burnt out when they have a lunch break, a 26% increase year over year.

"Our data shows that lunch breaks improve job performance and reduce burnout," said Diane Swint, Chief Revenue Officer at ezCater. “It's in employers' best interest to encourage their employees to take a lunch break, and what better way to do that than by making the food appear? When you look at the cost of employee turnover and the cost to fund lunch everyday, the ROI is clear."

This year’s report features insights from 5,000 full-time employees across the U.S. about their lunchtime habits. It also explores national trends, plus generational and regional differences, from who isn't breaking to eat to what they’re doing with their time instead.

Methodology

These are the results of an online survey conducted from August 2023 of 5,000 respondents who are full-time workers who work in either a business office (full-time or hybrid), retail/grocery/warehouse setting, in hospitality, or a healthcare setting. Broken down, there were 1,000 respondents representing the national numbers and then 400 additional respondents each for the following DMAs: New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Phoenix, Dallas/Fort Worth, Atlanta, Houston, Washington/Hagerstown, Boston/Manchester, and San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose.

