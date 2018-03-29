Luxury complex Tokyo Midtown Hibiya opens

Tokyo Midtown Hibiya, a major shopping and entertainment complex, opened for business on Thursday in the capital's cultural district, connecting Japan's key business, fashion and political areas.

Developed by Mitsui Fudosan Co, the 35-story high complex with four underground floors has a total store floor space of around 189,000 square meters and opened with some 60 stores.

The shops are located from the first basement floor to the seventh floor, while corporate offices occupy the ninth to 34th floors. The complex also houses a movie theater with 13 screens and 2,800 seats.

The sixth level named "Base Q" has a major conference hall, a lounge and a cafe that will operate as a business hub for people from various industries. The conference hall has a maximum seating capacity of 450 people.

The Hibiya district is known for its artistic and cultural background and is also the symbol of Japan's modernization.

The Rokumeikan, a hall symbolizing the Westernization of Tokyo, was built in 1883 and was known to have hosted various festivities and celebrations, also serving as an entertainment venue for foreign dignitaries during the Meiji era (1868-1912) before being taken down in 1940.

The inside of Tokyo Midtown Hibiya Photo: KYODO

The architecture of Tokyo Midtown Hibiya was inspired by the Rokumeikan, with the curvy facade designed under the concept of a "dancing tower" originating from an image of a couple dancing at the historic hall.

The imperial palace, Hibiya Park and the Imperial Hotel are also in the vicinity of the skyscraper. It is also within walking distance of the Ginza shopping district, the Kasumigaseki district where government ministries and agencies are concentrated, and the Marunouchi business district.

"Tokyo Midtown Hibiya is for all ages. While there are many high-end brands, there is also a very friendly atmosphere here as well," Riko Tanaka, a 23-year-old from Tokyo, said.

The complex is the second "Midtown brand" following the one in the capital's Roppongi district.

Some 12 million people are expected to visit Tokyo Midtown Hibiya in the first year.

© KYODO