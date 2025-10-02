 Japan Today
Espacio Nagoya Castle
Espacio Nagoya Castle hotel (R) near Nagoya Castle Image: Kyodo
business

Luxury hotel opens near Nagoya Castle; rooms priced up to ¥3.75 mil

NAGOYA

A new luxury hotel opened in Nagoya on Wednesday, with standard room prices as high as 3.75 million yen per night, as it seeks to attract affluent tourists with its panoramic view of nearby Nagoya Castle.

The 11-story Espacio Nagoya Castle, designed in the style of a Japanese castle, has 100 guest rooms themed after Japanese samurai culture and traditional crafts, according to its operator Espacio Enterprise Co.

Room prices start at 250,000 yen per night, and the building features a spa and pool located on one of its two basement levels.

The site was formerly occupied by the prestigious Hotel Nagoya Castle, which welcomed members of the Japanese imperial family and foreign dignitaries. It closed in 2020 due to aging facilities.

Nagoya-based trading and pharmaceutical company Kowa Co., the parent company of Espacio Enterprise, bought the land and constructed the new hotel.

More luxury hotels are scheduled to open in Nagoya in response to the influx of tourists to Japan, and in expectation of the opening of a maglev train line that will run from Tokyo to the city and eventually extend to Osaka.

The tourism boom is gonna end some days

Regardless, the area’s main attraction, Nagoya Castle, remains closed to the public, as it has been since 2018. A major reconstruction project is planned to rebuild the keep in wood to match the original, but completion is not expected until 2032 or later due to ongoing debates over whether it should remain entirely traditional or incorporate modern features such as elevators.

In the meantime, visitors can still explore the beautifully reconstructed Honmaru Palace, along with other parts of the castle grounds.

