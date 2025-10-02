Luxury hotel opens near Nagoya Castle; rooms priced up to ¥3.75 mil

A new luxury hotel opened in Nagoya on Wednesday, with standard room prices as high as 3.75 million yen per night, as it seeks to attract affluent tourists with its panoramic view of nearby Nagoya Castle.

The 11-story Espacio Nagoya Castle, designed in the style of a Japanese castle, has 100 guest rooms themed after Japanese samurai culture and traditional crafts, according to its operator Espacio Enterprise Co.

Room prices start at 250,000 yen per night, and the building features a spa and pool located on one of its two basement levels.

The site was formerly occupied by the prestigious Hotel Nagoya Castle, which welcomed members of the Japanese imperial family and foreign dignitaries. It closed in 2020 due to aging facilities.

Nagoya-based trading and pharmaceutical company Kowa Co., the parent company of Espacio Enterprise, bought the land and constructed the new hotel.

More luxury hotels are scheduled to open in Nagoya in response to the influx of tourists to Japan, and in expectation of the opening of a maglev train line that will run from Tokyo to the city and eventually extend to Osaka.

