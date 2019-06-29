Luxury property and lifestyle quarterly to launch in July

Dow Jones & Company Inc and Custom Media KK have announced the launch of a mostly Japanese-language version of Mansion Global, the premium property and luxury lifestyle quarterly magazine that connects high-net-worth individuals with select real estate and aspirational living.

Mansion Global Japan will feature exclusive content about the people and places behind the most sought-after residential and business zip codes nationwide, as well as translations to Japanese and original articles in English from Mansion Global editions published in the United States, Great Britain and China.

Mansion Global Japan will present top-quality content to interest affluent readers with global mindsets, while maintaining the high editorial and ethical standards that have helped establish the formidable reputations of Dow Jones and Custom Media.

The editorial team will be led by publisher Simon Farrell and Editor Shogo Hagiwara, who worked together in Tokyo for several years at the Yomiuri Shimbun and on several other projects since. Their knowledge and networks will help put together the first such luxury property magazine in Japan, in print and online.

The U.S. brand owned by News Corp is perhaps best known for The Wall Street Journal, winner of 38 Pulitzer Prizes for outstanding journalism, and Barron’s, which has been trusted by investors since 1921 for its valuable market ideas and insights.

“Through this new partnership, consumers in Japan will now be able to get access to Mansion Global’s world of luxury real estate and lifestyle content in Japanese for the first time,” said Mae Cheng, Publisher and Editor in Chief at Mansion Global. “Japan is a market full of opportunity and this new Mansion Global Japan product is a statement of our ambition for the country and our readers there.”

Custom Media President Robert Heldt said, “We are honored to be chosen by Dow Jones to introduce to Japan such a proven premier brand as Mansion Global.”

The first issue will feature Karuizawa, the resort town famous for hot springs, exclusive golf clubs, and global cuisine, where Bill Gates owns a vast property. We match that by interviewing Trudie Styler, wife of British rock star, Sting, inside the multiple global property-owning couple’s spectacular Tuscany villa in Italy. We also analyze Tokyo’s luxury high-rise boom in office and residential properties and compare value and investment to other established and new skyscraper spots around the world.

The first issue of Mansion Global Japan will be delivered with The Wall Street Journal and be available through other distribution points on July 5.

© Japan Today