M'bishi Electric, Toshiba, Rohm sign accord on chip business merger talks

Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Toshiba Corp and Rohm Co said Friday they have agreed under a memorandum of understanding to begin talks on merging their power semiconductor businesses.

In March 2024, Rohm announced discussions with Toshiba for a merger of its power semiconductor unit with that of Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp, with the two companies aiming to leverage their strengths in power chips for vehicles. Mitsubishi Electric, which specializes in industrial-based power semiconductors, subsequently joined the integration talks.

Power chips can be used in a wide range of applications, from electric infrastructure to servers for data centers needed for artificial intelligence.

"The proposed integration will create a global competitive business in terms of both scale and technology," Mitsubishi Electric said in a press release.

The move is expected to serve as a counterweight to potential takeover efforts by Denso Corp., which agreed in September 2024 with Rohm to consider a semiconductor partnership and later acquired a 5 percent stake in the Kyoto-based chipmaker.

The major auto parts maker was considering making a tender offer to acquire all remaining outstanding Rohm shares, according to sources.

"Denso's aggressive approach deepened cooperation among the three firms," a source familiar with the matter said.

Rohm said it hopes the merger will lead to expanding product line-ups, the early creation of new products and cutting costs by consolidating factories.

The Japanese government has been pushing for greater recognition of, and market share for, Japanese companies in the chip industry amid declining demand for electric vehicles and the growing dominance of Chinese firms.

As of 2025, the three companies held a combined global market share of 11 percent, putting them in second place behind Germany's Infineon Technologies AG, with 24 percent.

"Integrating greatly increases the benefits of (the companies), as they can leverage their overall abilities," a Toshiba executive said.

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