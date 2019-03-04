Mitsubishi jet starts test flights in U.S. to gain safety certification

Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp said Monday its Mitsubishi Regional Jet, the country's first home-made commercial passenger jet, has started test flights in the United States involving pilots from Japan's transport ministry to assess the aircraft's safety.

The tests, the final regulatory challenge ahead of the company's targeted delivery of the first aircraft in mid-2020, are expected to take about one year. The aircraft maker has delayed delivery of the MRJ five times since 2013 due to design modifications.

On Sunday, engine functions of the narrow-body, twin-engine jetliner were confirmed following a flight from the base of Mitsubishi Aircraft, a unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, in the western U.S. state of Washington, company officials said.

The test flights were originally scheduled to start in late January, but it was put off due to bad weather and a delay in preparations.

Two new MRJ models currently under production at the company's base in the town of Toyoyama, central Japan, will also be tested in the United States later this year, the officials said.

© KYODO