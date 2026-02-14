M&As effective in raising productivity, wages: Japan gov't paper

Mergers and acquisitions are effective in improving profitability and boosting labor productivity and wages in Japan, the Cabinet Office said Tuesday in its annual economic report on ways to achieve growth in the inflation-hit economy.

"Japanese companies have ample cash at hand, and by effectively utilizing that, their previous sluggishness could be overcome and growth realized," the office said, suggesting that structural reorganization will allow business expansion that was not otherwise possible unless they were integrated with other companies.

The office said higher labor productivity is linked to wage growth and is key to economic expansion.

It also called on businesses to invest in human resources, proposing the creation of opportunities for employees to enhance their skills and ensure those capabilities are put into practice and lead to improved labor conditions.

Japan had the lowest labor productivity among the Group of Seven advanced economies in 2024, with the value of goods and services produced per worker per hour at around half that of the United States, according to the office.

But the office also cited the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's Survey of Adult Skills, which measures adults' proficiency in literacy, numeracy and problem solving, showing Japan ranked second only to Finland in all three categories in 2023.

The office said the report noted that Japan faces a challenge in that a high level of Japanese proficiency is "not necessarily linked to higher labor productivity."

As for wage hikes, the office noted disparities among sectors, with pay raises peaking in health care and welfare, while salary gaps at construction companies are widening depending on skill level.

In Japan, nominal wages, or average monthly cash earnings per worker including base and overtime pay, rose 2.3 percent in 2025 from a year earlier to 355,919 yen, marking a fifth straight year of increases.

But as inflation remains elevated, real wages last year fell 1.3 percent, marking the fourth consecutive year of decline, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

