Major bike makers reorganize business amid shrinking domestic market

In the face of a shrinking domestic market, major Japanese motorcycle manufacturers have unveiled strategies for streamlining their production and sales networks to weather tough times and improve profitability.

Honda Motor Co will restructure its dealership chains from five to two in April, with Honda Dream stores selling all types of motorcycles and Honda Commuter stores focusing on small motorbikes and scooters.

Yamaha Motor Co will cut the production of scooters and receive small scooters from its former rival Honda, while Suzuki Motor Corp will focus on midsize motorcycles with high profitability, according to the companies.

Sales of the four major makers -- Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, and Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd -- have been on a declining trend in Japan since their peak in the 1980s amid shrinking demand for scooters as more women are acquiring licenses to drive cars.

Last year's sales of motorcycles in Japan slightly increased from the previous year to 357,000 units, but they were less than half the number sold in 2000.

"The motorcycle business is entering a transition phase and it is crucial to improve quality rather than quantity," Honda Motorcycle Japan President Chiaki Kato said during a press event last week at a new Honda Dream dealer in Kawasaki.

Yamaha, which will start receiving 50 cc scooters for the domestic market from longtime rival Honda by the end of this year, said it could push forward its streamlining efforts even further.

"Demand is shifting to minivehicles and electric bicycles, and I am pessimistic about the situation," said Yamaha President Yoshihiro Hidaka, referring to the market for small motorbikes in Japan.

In the meantime, Suzuki will combine its two production sites into a plant currently under construction in Hamamatsu, central Japan, according to the company. It is expected to focus on the development and sales of midsize motorcycles in the 250 cc class.

