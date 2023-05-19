Major Japanese firms offer 3.91% pay hike; sharpest rise in 31 years

Major Japanese companies raised wages by an average 3.91 percent in this year's spring wage talks, marking the biggest increase in 31 years in the face of repeated calls by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for pay rises to cope with inflation, Japan's biggest business lobby said Friday.

The average wage increase was equivalent to 13,110 yen per month, up 5,680 yen from the previous year, according to preliminary data from the Japan Business Federation, also known as Keidanren.

The increase was larger than 2.27 percent the year earlier and the sharpest since 1992, when the average wage grew by 4.78 percent.

Japan has been grappling with soaring prices due largely to rising import costs following a weak yen and Russia's war on Ukraine.

Consumer inflation in Japan accelerated to 3.0 percent in fiscal 2022 through March, the fastest pace in 41 years, according to government data.

As prices of goods ranging from food to gasoline surge, Kishida has repeatedly asked businesses to raise wages at a pace that exceeds the inflation rate and help sustain the economy.

Companies are also under pressure to improve their wage levels to acquire global talent. Japan's wages are the lowest among the Group of Seven industrialized nations, according to data compiled by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The average annual wage in Japan rose some 6 percent in 2021 from 1990 to $39,711, creating a sharp contrast with the United States, which saw a roughly 50 percent increase during the same period, the data showed.

The preliminary data compiled by Keidanren was calculated on the average wage change per labor union member at 92 companies in 15 different industries.

All 15 industries except for steelmakers saw larger wage increases than last year, the data showed. Shipbuilders logged the biggest rise of 6.06 percent, followed by the machinery and metal industry's 5.01 percent and construction companies' 4.64 percent.

The lobby plans to release the final results of the survey in July.

