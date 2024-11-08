 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Major Japanese firms to log fall in 1st-half profits on weak yen pause

1 Comment
TOKYO

Major listed Japanese companies are expected to see a fall in their combined net profit for the six months ended September, the first decline in four years, hit by a lull in the yen's depreciation against the U.S. dollar, according to a tally by a securities house.

The aggregate net profit of 577 firms listed on the top-tier Prime Market on the Tokyo Stock Exchange that had released earnings for the period by Wednesday fell 5.6 percent to around 14 trillion yen from a year earlier, according to data from SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

Some have also raised concerns that the economic policies promoted by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump may have adverse effects on corporate profits.

The 577 firms account for about 41 percent of companies listed on the Prime Market.

The aggregate net profit for the financial year ending in March 2025 is expected to rise 0.4 percent from the previous year due to the yen's recent depreciation.

Hikaru Yasuda, chief equity strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities, said Trump's plans to raise tariffs and his anti-immigration measures "have potential negative risks for the overall global economy."

There are concerns about the effects on corporate profits for the fiscal year ending March 2026, as Trump begins his presidential term from next year, Yasuda added.

The total profits of transportation equipment makers, including automakers, fell 28.3 percent from the previous year to 2.82 trillion yen, battered by a lull in the yen's depreciation and quality scandals.

Those for the manufacturing sector declined 9.3 percent to 7.26 trillion yen, while iron and steel firms plunged 43.4 percent due to worsening market conditions in China.

Meanwhile, growing demand for semiconductors for artificial intelligence has provided a tailwind for machinery companies, which saw profits rise 32.8 percent.

Total profits for nonmanufacturers excluding financial firms declined 3.6 percent to 6.33 trillion yen.

Marine transportation firms saw a sharp growth in profits following a rise in rates for container ships.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
With trade war they will on going soon, those weak yen will be weaker, so Japanese firms can have thing to blame on their loss.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

