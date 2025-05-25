 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Major Japan tutoring firm apoloigizes for false claim on Minamata disease

0 Comments
KUMAMOTO

A major Japanese tutoring company has recently apologized for inaccurately describing the Minamata mercury-poisoning disease as hereditary in its online study material, a description that drew strong public criticism.

The false claim appeared in a video lesson for junior high school students from the firm's "Try IT" online service, which explained cases of infants developing the disease via mercury exposure through the placenta but wrongly called the condition "inherited."

Trygroup Inc, the operator of the nationwide home tutoring service Try, said in a statement available on its website Sunday, "We apologize for the inaccurate phrasing and have corrected it," adding the lesson video has already been taken offline.

Following the revelation of the misinformation, a group comprising patients and victims of Minamata disease, as well as the Environment Ministry, urged the company to make corrections.

Minamata disease is a neurological disorder caused by mercury poisoning. It affected thousands of people who unknowingly consumed seafood contaminated with mercury in areas around Minamata Bay in Kumamoto Prefecture on the southwestern main island of Kyushu.

In 1968, the Japanese government recognized that mercury in wastewater from a local chemical plant was responsible for the illness.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Living in Saitama as an English Teacher: Affordable, Peaceful, and Close to Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Raising a Multicultural Child in Japan: What We’re Learning Along the Way

Savvy Tokyo

Soma Nomaoi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “My Coworkers Are Idiots”

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Tokyo DisneySea

GaijinPot Travel

Kamioka

GaijinPot Travel

Find The Right Japanese Sunscreen For Your Skin Type

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What Not to Do in Japan: Polite Habits That Can Seem Rude

GaijinPot Blog

Factory Jobs in Japan: Daily Life, Wages and Visa Tips

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

10 Japanese Family Restaurants With Coupon Apps

Savvy Tokyo