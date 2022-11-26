Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Major Japanese utilities face record amount of antitrust fines

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's trade watchdog is likely to impose a record amount of fines on several major utilities after finding they formed a cartel and obstructed the liberalization of the country's electricity market, sources close to the matter have said.

The companies including Chugoku Electric Power Co, Kyushu Electric Power Co and Chubu Electric Power Co will be ordered to pay surcharges totaling tens of billions of yen for violating the antimonopoly law, possibly the highest amount ever imposed by the Japan Fair Trade Commission, the sources said.

The utilities allegedly agreed for several years to refrain from acquiring new corporate customers outside their traditional service areas, according to the sources.

Japan started opening up its electricity market in 2000 in a bid to end the decades-long monopoly of regional power companies and help lower electricity bills by promoting competition.

The market was liberalized for large-lot customers such as factories and office buildings the same year, and for households and other small-lot consumers in 2016.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

10 Of The Best Holiday Advent Calendars In Japan For 2022

Savvy Tokyo

5 Must-Have Japanese Kitchen Items to Gift

GaijinPot Blog

Winter Travel Jobs in Japan are Poppin’

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hafu: The Ups And Downs Of Being ‘Half Japanese’ In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Shosha (Engyoji Temple)

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 21 – 27

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Beginner’s Guide to Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Backcountry Skiing in Japan: ‘Powder Kingdoms’ in Hokkaido and Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

Izanagi-jingu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

History, Culture and Words Behind Shinto Shrines in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Get to Know 5 Great Japanese Children’s Book Authors

Savvy Tokyo