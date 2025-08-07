Major Japanese firms' monthly wage hike tops 5% for 2nd straight year

The average monthly wage increase among major companies in Japan has exceeded 5 percent for the second consecutive year, the country's largest business lobby said Wednesday.

The rate, including base pay and regular salary increases, averaged 5.39 percent, the survey by the Japan Business Federation showed, as firms move to increase salaries amid labor shortages and inflation.

The average increase reported to the organization, known as Keidanren, was 19,195 yen, the second highest since the current method of data collection was introduced in 1976.

The wage growth rate was 5.42 percent in the manufacturing sector, an increase of 19,063 yen, while the nonmanufacturing industry saw a 5.34 percent gain, or 19,487 yen.

The survey covered 247 large companies with 500 or more employees across 23 industries. The results are based on figures from 139 firms in 19 sectors from which data were available.

