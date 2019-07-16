Major Japanese firms hike wages by average 2.43% a month

Major Japanese companies increased wages by an average 2.43 percent, or 8,200 yen a month, at this year's spring negotiations, topping 2 percent for the sixth straight year, the country's largest business lobby said Tuesday.

The average increase was lower than last year's hike of 2.53 percent. Prior to the start of last year's wage negotiations, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe asked business leaders to lift monthly salaries by 3 percent to help spur private consumption and fight chronic deflation in the country.

Abe did not call for a specific level of increase before this year's annual wage negotiations, only expressing hope for continued wage hikes by the member companies of the Japan Business Federation.

The lobby's chairman, Hiroaki Nakanishi, who assumed the post last May, had indicated it would be inappropriate for the government to interfere in private-sector wage negotiations.

The 8,200 yen average increase, down 339 yen from the previous year, was still the third largest annual increase since 2000, when the pace of wage hikes was trending downward following the end of asset-inflated economic growth, according to the business lobby known as Keidanren.

"The pay raise was at a lower rate than last year, but the upward trend is continuing," said a Keidanren official, adding member companies made their decisions based on earnings and other individual situations, while taking into account social concern over labor conditions.

Among manufacturers, pay was increased by an average 2.45 percent, or 7,974 yen, while the nonmanufacturing sector saw a rise of 2.34 percent or 9,270 yen.

In terms of the amount, the construction industry, hit by a serious labor crunch, saw the highest increase of 13,484 yen, followed by the automobile sector at 8,770 yen and shipbuilding at 8,743 yen.

The Keidanren survey results were based on 114 companies in 17 industries.

© KYODO