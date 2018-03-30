Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Major retailer Ito-Yokado to ban tenants from selling ivory items

0 Comments
TOKYO

Major Japanese retailer Ito-Yokado Co has asked tenants at its shopping malls to stop selling ivory products, joining a growing list of Japanese companies that have banned such sales amid international efforts to stamp out African elephant poaching.

According to a company official, the supermarket subsidiary of retail giant Seven & i Holdings Co has already stopped selling ivory products at its own stores and has asked tenants at shopping malls that it operates to follow suit.

The official declined to elaborate on details such as when the ban will begin.

International ivory trading has been banned since 1990 under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, also known as the Washington Convention.

The prohibition had been credited with replenishing the population of African elephants, which remain classified as a species that may become endangered, but the resurgence in poaching in recent years led member states of the convention to push to shut down domestic markets in 2016.

A number of major businesses have already denounced the sale of ivory items including e-commerce firms Rakuten Inc. and Mercari Inc., and retail giant Aeon Co., citing international calls for closing ivory markets.

The Japanese government remains opposed to closing its market, however, arguing that ivory products being traded in the country were imported before international regulations came into force and related businesses are properly controlled.

Ivory has long been used in the country to make "hanko" stamps, though alternative materials are now widely used.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Pocket Shelter App

Download now!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Business Organizations

Italian festival in Tokyo: Italia, amore mio! April 21-22

Insight Japan Today

Lifestyle

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Health & Beauty

5 Japanese Beauty Queens To Follow On YouTube

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Kuroe

GaijinPot Travel

Vegan in Japan: 4 Veg-Friendly Eateries in Kamakura

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines

Kunozan Toshogu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 31-Apr 1

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall