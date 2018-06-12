Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad at the press conference Photo: AFP
business

Malaysian PM floats new national car project

0 Comments
By Kazuhiro NOGI
TOKYO

Malaysia's newly-elected Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Monday floated the possibility of a national car project, despite the problems of a similar endeavor started during his previous term decades ago.

"We need to go back to the idea of a national car," he told a Tokyo press conference on his first foreign trip since his shock election last month.

"Our ambition is to start another national car, perhaps with some help from our partners in Southeast Asia... we want to access the world market," he said earlier, at a forum in Tokyo.

The national car has a troubled history in Malaysia, which from 1983 produced the Proton as part of then-premier Mahathir's ambitious national industrialisation plan.

The brand had a reputation for unimaginative models and shoddy quality and ended up being privatised, with Chinese auto giant Geely taking a major stake in 2017.

Mahathir appeared to brush aside that history on Monday, saying Malaysia would "seek support and expertise from other countries" in looking once again to produce its own cars.

He said Malaysia had "most of the skills and technologies in regard to the design and production of a new car" thanks to two decades of cooperation with Japan's Mitsubishi Motors.

"However there are certain parts of a car which are extremely expensive to develop. We will want to source some of those expensive parts from other countries, including of course from Japan."

Malaysia's state investment arm sold its stake in Proton to a local car distributor and importer in 2012, but the auto firm continued to struggle, despite several high-profile tie-ups with major automakers.

Mahathir served as chairman of Proton until 2016, and his continued involvement in the firm drew criticism from then-prime minister Najib Razak, who was defeated in last month's election.

In 2016 the government approved a bailout package worth $384 million for the struggling company but warned it would not continue to throw money at the firm.

Last year China's Geely bought a 49.9 percent stake in Proton after a bidding process that saw companies including French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen express interest.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

June 23rd (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food and Drink

Umi Bozu Izakaya

GaijinPot Travel

Food and Drink

Uchiki Pan Bakery

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Lifestyle

Kurashinity: Bilingual Housekeeping Services For The Busy

Savvy Tokyo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Families

Confessions & Confusions: Lots Of Thoughts On A Foster Care Fruit-Picking Kids Day

Savvy Tokyo

Art and Design

Matsumoto City Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 9-10

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic