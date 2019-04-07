Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Malpractice scandal deepens at IHI's jet-engine business

0 Comments
TOKYO

Jet-engine maker IHI Corp, reprimanded last month by the Japanese government for improper maintenance work, has discovered more malpractice at two of its plants, people close to the matter said Saturday.

Uncertified staff inspected parts for engines supplied to Boeing Co and Airbus S.A.S., though the Tokyo-based heavy-machinery maker does not expect the latest incidents to raise safety concerns or require immediate inspection of aircraft equipped with its engines, the sources said.

IHI is yet to confirm how long workers without necessary qualification were checking parts at the plants in Hiroshima and Fukushima prefectures, or how many parts were involved, they said.

The company is likely to disclose details after it finishes its own investigation, while the government is expected to take additional administrative action.

In late March, the industry ministry ordered IHI to rectify its jet-engine maintenance operation and stick to state-approved methods, after it reported 6,340 improper inspections affecting 209 engines in the two years through January.

In early March, the company initially reported 211 improper checks in engine maintenance work entrusted by airlines after the problem was uncovered in the government's on-site inspections earlier in the year. The number of cases later jumped as IHI expanded the scope of its internal probe.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

The Next Best Thing To Sakura, Chichibu’s Shibazakura, Is Coming Up Soon!

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 6-7

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Health & Beauty

6 Ways To Change Your Look This Spring (And Feel Totally Awesome)

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Driving In Japan: From Obtaining Your License To Navigating The Roads

Savvy Tokyo

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Culture

Check out these costumes from Kyoto University’s cosplay-themed graduation

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Explore

How Did Cherry Blossom Viewing Start in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog