Many major Japanese firms pulling commercials from scandal-hit Fuji TV

Many major Japanese companies said Monday they are suspending commercials on Fuji Television Network Inc, as the broadcaster faces scrutiny over its alleged involvement in a misconduct scandal involving Masahiro Nakai, a male member of the now-defunct popular idol group SMAP.

Nissan Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp, Japan's largest carmaker, cosmetics maker Kao Corp, Lawson, Seven & i Holdings Co, McDonald's Japan and job-matching app Timee have distanced themselves from Fuji TV, which announced Friday that it is launching a probe amid allegations that an employee played a role in the incident between Nakai and a woman.

"We are currently replacing commercials to the extent possible. As for the future, we will decide by closely watching the situation," Nissan said, after switching its commercials on several programs, including "Sazae-san," Japan's longest-running animated TV series.

Kao said it has made the decision by taking into consideration its policy on human rights. Going forward, the firm said it "will make a comprehensive judgment" based on the results of Fuji TV's investigation and other announcements.

Seven & i said the suspended commercials include those for its 7-Eleven convenience stores, which were aired during Fuji TV programs such as the anime series "One Piece."

According to a weekly magazine in December, what was initially planned as a meal in June 2023 with Fuji TV employees ended up with only Nakai and the woman present, leading to nonconsensual sexual activity and a 90 million yen out-of-court settlement.

The TV broadcaster denied involvement in the incident, saying that one of the employees, who reports said set up the meal, neither arranged nor was aware of it.

