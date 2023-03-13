Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Ito-Yokado and Seven-Eleven Japan founder Masatoshi Ito dies at 98

0 Comments
TOKYO

Masatoshi Ito, the honorary chairman of Seven & i Holdings Co and founder of the Ito-Yokado supermarket and the Seven-Eleven Japan convenience store chain, has died, the retail group said Monday. He was 98.

Ito, widely credited for starting Japan's first full-blown convenience store chain operations, died Friday morning, and his funeral was held privately by his family, according to the company.

Ito started to work at his family-run clothing store Yokado in Tokyo after a stint at what is now Mitsubishi Materials Corp. and serving in the military during World War II.

He set up the predecessor company to the current Ito-Yokado supermarket in 1958, expanding its stores in the Tokyo metropolitan area by introducing U.S.-style chain store management.

Ito opened Japan's first Seven-Eleven store in the capital's Toyosu district in 1974 after reaching a licensing agreement with the Southland Corp., the U.S.-based operator of the convenience store brand.

The Japanese chain, which grew big on serving rice balls and sandwiches 24 hours a day for increasingly busy office workers during the country's economic bubble in the 1980s, acquired financially struggling Southland, the original franchiser, in 1991.

Ito stepped down as president in 1992 after being embroiled in a scandal involving illegal payoffs to corporate extortionists. He became the honorary chairman of the Ito-Yokado group in 1996.

He assumed the role of the honorary chairman of Seven & i Holdings in 2005 after the holding company was set up through a merger of its group companies.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Buying Randoseru: Japanese Elementary School Bag Guide

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For March 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Who’s Scared Of Yokai: 5 Weird Creatures From Japanese Folklore

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need to Know About Being Paid to Leave Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: An Anthology of Contemporary Art

Savvy Tokyo

5 Ramen Restaurants to Try in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying Hay Fever Medication in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Ways to Sustainably Source English Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

Last Minute Date Spot Ideas In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo