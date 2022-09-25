Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mazda in talks to end car production in Russia

TOKYO

Mazda Motor Corp is discussing ending production of its cars in Russia with a joint venture as the country's protracted invasion of Ukraine has caused supply chain disruptions and made it difficult for the Japanese automaker to resume operations, a corporate source said Sunday.

Mazda stopped exporting auto parts to its plant in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, run jointly with local manufacturer Sollers, in March and suspended the factory's operations.

Since 2012, the factory had been producing vehicles, including Mazda's popular CX-5, for the Russian market.

The war has led many Japanese companies to withdraw from Russia. Last week, Toyota Motor Corp, which halted operations at its plant in St Petersburg in March due to supply chain issues, became the first major Japanese automaker to announce its exit from vehicle manufacturing in the country.

Nissan Motor Co also recently decided to extend the suspension of its plant in St. Petersburg for three months until late December.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

