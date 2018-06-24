Mazda remodels Atenza sedan/station wagon

By Tsunenori Tomioka

Mazda Motor Corp has remodeled its Atenza sedan/station wagon. As its flagship model, Mazda said it developed the new Atenza with a focus on design, texture, ride comfort and noise reduction performance. As for the external appearance, the company made improvements only to the front and rear sides of the vehicle. While the company expressed vibrancy with the previous model, it highlighted the low center of gravity that is peculiar to sedans, this time.

Though it was a partial remodeling, Mazda made improvements even to materials and peripheral parts to improve the interior, ride comport and noise reduction performance.

"This is the first largest product improvement after the full remodeling in 2012," said Mitsuru Wakiie, program manager, product division of Mazda, who developed the vehicle as a chief engineer.

Mazda focused on ride comfort and noise reduction performance.

All of the three engines available to the new Atenza come with the latest technologies. Mazda applied continual advancements to the 2.0L and 2.5L Skyactiv-G gasoline engines and improved the fuel efficiency (in the practical range) of the 2.5L engine by adding a technology to stop a cylinder. For the 2.2L Skyactiv-D diesel engine, the company employed a high-speed multi-stage combustion technology to increase maximum output from 129kW to 140kW and maximum torque from 420N·m to 450N·m.

For the auto body, suspension and seat, Mazda employed some elements of the Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture next-generation vehicle structure technology. For example, for the auto body, the thickness of the cowl cross member was increased to improve the connection of the cyclic structure and, thus, rigidity. Also, the shape and materials of the seat were changed so that the pelvis of the user is stabilized and the spinal cord forms a natural S-shape (ideal seating posture).

Furthermore, in regard to safety equipment, Mazda added a function to detect nighttime pedestrians to the Advanced Smart City Brake Support automatic braking system. For the Adaptive LED Headlight variable-light-distribution headlight using LEDs as a light source, the number of divisions of the LED unit was increased from four to 20 to prevent dazzlement and improve visibility at night. For the Mazda Radar Cruise Control adaptive cruise control (ACC) function, the company made it possible to start to follow a vehicle when the user's vehicle is not moving.

