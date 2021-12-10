Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mazda Motor Corp's MX-30 Self-empowerment Driving Vehicle can be driven using hands only. Photo: Mazda
business

Mazda starts accepting reservations for hand-controlled car

TOKYO

Mazda Motor Corp has begun accepting reservations for purchase of a modified SUV that can be controlled solely with the use of hands by drivers who are physically disabled.

The MX-30 Self-empowerment Driving Vehicle, a modified version of the MX-30 SUV that is set to be released in January, is equipped with a lever on the left side of the driver that can be depressed by hand to act as a break and a ring on the steering wheel that can function as an accelerator.

The car can also be driven using pedals by able-bodied users.

It also includes a board that wheelchair users can sit on in the process of moving into the driver's seat.

The additional equipment costs 528,000 yen on top of the cost of the original MX-30 model. Mazda is considering developing disabled-friendly equipment for other models as well.

