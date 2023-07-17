Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Mazda to launch EV-only model in 2027

0 Comments
TOKYO

Mazda Motor Corp will launch its first electric-vehicle-only model in 2027, CEO Masahiro Moro said in a recent interview in Tokyo, as part of efforts to speed up its electrification efforts and catch up with global rivals.

Mazda started to sell in 2021 an electric model of the MX-30 sport utility vehicle, initially launched as a hybrid car, but the Japanese automaker has not had a dedicated electric vehicle.

Moro also said that the company will ramp up production of EV-only models from 2028 onwards and accelerate the development of high-quality electric control equipment in collaboration with Toyota Motor Corp., its capital alliance partner.

He vowed to step up its electrification efforts in China, the largest auto market in the world, betting that a shift to EVs in the country will proceed at a rapid pace.

"We will offer one (EV) model after another from 2025" through a Chinese joint venture, Moro said in the interview with a group of reporters.

In the United States, the automaker has recently started to make the gasoline-powered CX-50 SUV at its factory in Alabama and will aim to launch a hybrid model of it.

Last year, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act, in which the country offers a tax break for those who purchase EVs assembled in North America.

To utilize the scheme, Mazda "will consider production (of EVs) and battery procurement" in the region, he said.

Seeking to bolster its brand value, the CEO also said he will consider setting up a new company to organize motorsport events and promote safe driving.

Moro was promoted to CEO in June from senior managing executive officer, succeeding Akira Marumoto who held the top position for the past five years.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Villages in Shibuya

Savvy Tokyo

What’s next for you? Great Jobs in Japan for JET Programme Teachers and ESL Pros

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 17 – 23

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Tokyo Summer Terraces to Have Your Next Girls’ Night Out

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 10 – 16

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tottori

GaijinPot Travel

From Lease to Keys: Buying Your Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Achi Village

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

5 Delicious Summer Fish in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Places In Japan You Are Not Allowed To Visit (And How to Still Enjoy Them)

GaijinPot Blog

Teaching English in Japan: 5 Essential Stories from Foreign Instructors

GaijinPot Blog