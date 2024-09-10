McDonald's ends hair color rules in Japan to attract workers

McDonald's Co (Japan) said Tuesday that it will lift its hair color restrictions for employees, hoping to improve the working environment and attract more workers amid a labor shortage.

The Japanese unit of the fast food chain previously required employees' hair color to look "natural" but decided to revise its appearance policy to allow more diversity.

The new policy, which was introduced on a trial basis at an Osaka outlet, has had a positive impact, with the store reporting a threefold increase in fresh recruits in April compared to the previous year, it said.

McDonald's changed its appearance policy in August 2021 to allow employees to grow a beard, considering various reasons, including religion.

Starbucks Coffee Japan Ltd. has revised its dress code to allow workers to choose their preferred style. Food & Life Companies Co. has likewise relaxed the dress code for employees of its sushi chain Sushiro.

© KYODO