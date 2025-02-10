 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
McDonald's Results
FILE - A sign at a McDonald's restaurant is displayed on April 29, 2024, in Albany, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
business

McDonald's improving global sales help to offset U.S. weakness in fourth quarter

0 Comments
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
CHICAGO

Improving international sales helped McDonald’s overcome some weakness at home in the fourth quarter, but the company said it expects U.S. sales to pick up later this year.

McDonald's said its sales are continuing to recover from an E. coli outbreak last fall tied to its Quarter Pounder hamburgers. The Chicago burger giant said it's also struggling to get low-income consumers back into its stores despite expanding discounts.

McDonald’s U.S. same-store sales, or sales at locations open at least a year, fell 1.4% in the fourth quarter.

On a conference call with investors Monday, McDonald's Chairman, President and CEO Chris Kempczinski said industry-wide fast food sales to low-income consumers were down double-digits in the U.S. in the October-December period.

“That’s the landscape that we’re looking to navigate through. It’s why it’s so important that we make sure that we have a strong value program,” Kempczinski said.

McDonald’s U.S. sales slowed in the first half of 2024 as customers grew tired of price increases. The company responded in June with a $5 value meal that reignited traffic. The deal was so successful that the company extended it through next summer.

But then an E. coli outbreak, which was first reported Oct. 22, sickened at least 104 people in 14 states, including 34 who were hospitalized, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. One person in Colorado died.

The FDA closed its investigation into the outbreak in December, saying McDonald's contained it once it stopped serving the raw onions the virus was linked to. But Kempczinski said the outbreak hurt sales of the Quarter Pounder, which is usually a big profit-generator.

Sales also remain weaker in the Rocky Mountain states where the outbreak was centered, Kempczinski said. McDonald's doesn't expect them to recover until the beginning of the second quarter.

McDonald's said it is working to get customer traffic back up in the U.S. and will then layer in new products that will generate excitement and increased spending. The snack wrap, a menu item that has generated a lot of excitement, will return sometime this year, and McDonald's is also planning a new chicken strip offering, Kempczinski said.

Kempczinski said the company is also learning a lot about demand for beverages like energy drinks from the beverage-focused CosMc's chain it has been testing since early last year. Kempczinski said the company is trying to figure out how it can capture that demand within its existing restaurants.

International sales in McDonald's company-operated markets edged upward slightly in the fourth quarter, with particularly strong sales in Germany and Italy. But Kempczinski said McDonald's is also struggling to draw lower-income consumers in the U.K.

The bright spot for the fourth quarter was McDonald's licensed markets overseas, where same-store sales climbed 4.1%. McDonald’s said it saw strong sales growth in the Middle East, where sales have struggled in recent years, and Japan.

Overall, McDonald’s global same-store sales rose less than 1% for the fourth quarter. That was better than the 1.1% decline Wall Street had forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Fourth-quarter revenue fell slightly to $6.38 billion, just short of the $6.45 billion analysts were expecting.

The company’s fourth-quarter net income also fell, 1% to $2.01 billion. Adjusted for one-time items, McDonald’s earned $2.83 per share, which was lower than the $2.85 per share than Wall Street anticipated.

McDonald's shares rose more than 4% in early trading Monday.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your favorite items from Japan!

We make shopping from Japanese online stores easy and efficient

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

How to Rehome a Pet in Japan Safely and Responsibly

GaijinPot Blog

5 Best Japanese Romance Dramas on Netflix

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

How Much Does an English Teacher Make in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

15 Matchmaking Shrines in Tokyo to Visit for Love

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 Winter Onsen Trips From Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

What is The Average Salary in Nagoya?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Japanese Gifts To Give Yourself This Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Best Outdoor Date Ideas for Valentine’s in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Saga Castle Town Hina Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Umi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel