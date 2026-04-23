McDonald's Japan starts to rehire ex-workers for flexible 'spot' work hours

McDonald's Co (Japan) said Wednesday it has introduced a new system that allows former employees to return to work without the hassle of submitting resumes, in a move aimed at securing staff during busy periods, such as weekends.

The company aims to tap a pool of around 3 million former staff under a new program called "Come Back! Crew" in Japanese, allowing them to work at times of their choosing, even for a single day.

Such one-off work during spare time, often referred to as "spot work," has become increasingly common among companies in Japan as a means of coping with labor shortages.

"The system was introduced as workers seek more flexible ways of working," an official with the Japanese unit of the U.S. fast food chain said.

Former staff are not required to undergo job interviews or submit preferred work schedules, and wages will be paid immediately after completing work, McDonald's said.

McDonald's has introduced the program at about 1,000 outlets, including all directly operated stores and some franchise locations, accounting for about a third of its restaurants across Japan, with the number expected to increase further.

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