Photo: Japan Today
McDonald's Japan to hike prices for third time in 10 months

8 Comments
By Rocky Swift
TOKYO

The Japanese operator of McDonald’s restaurants has announced its third price hike in less than a year in the latest sign of compounding inflationary pressures on the nation’s consumers.

McDonald’s Holdings Company Japan said it would raise prices on about 80% of its menu from Jan 16, citing currency fluctuations as well as surging costs for materials, labor, transportation and energy.

The hikes follow previous increases in March and September last year, and come as Japan grapples with inflation and a slide in the yen that has made imported ingredients more expensive.

The price for a single cheeseburger will go up to 200 yen this month from 140 yen a year ago. The cost of the signature Big Mac hamburger will go up to 450 yen from 410 yen previously.

Japanese consumers will see price increases on more than 4,000 food items from next month, researcher Teikoku Databank said, following an even bigger wave of hikes last October.

Separately, restaurant operators Hot Palette and Royal Holdings said that they would also be raising prices in January and March, respectively, mostly on beef and steak items.

8 Comments
Not going there anymore (once a year maybe to feel the taste)

Healthier food is recommended

3 ( +5 / -2 )

Those who choose that "food" in Japan deserve to pay more.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Will the BoJ staff perhaps be luncheoning there to celebrating the defeat of Japan's greatest enemy, deflation?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Forget Mcgarbage..

MOSBurger is the best...

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

Mos burger? Good lord.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Some people cannot go without mah baaaga but another point is what about the subsidies restaurant chains got for slightly limiting their hours during coronavirus waves and the massive budget that went through with subsidies to firms to "offset inflationary pressures"?

These massive wealth transfers exclusively to corporations are conveniently forgotten almost immediately and the public is left to cope with the full force of the economic variations.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Homemade burgers are the best burgers.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

will go up to 200 yen this month from 140 yen a year ago. 

I thought the inflation rate was only 3%, which they tout to be less than other countries. Don't tell me they were lying just like how they lied about COVID.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Forget Mcgarbage..

MOSBurger is the best...

You will feel the wraith of the many junk food experts on here

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Raise prices. How about a wage hike as well? No? Ok.

Forget Mcgarbage..

MOSBurger is the best...

2 cheeks of the same backside. Both are crap. Give me Burger King any day OR homemade burgers.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Watch "Super Size Me" and you'll never eat fast 'food' again.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

I’m sure McDonald’s Japan will still report solid profits for the heat. Confused about the currency rates being cited though - the yen is in a far better position now than 6 months ago. And how is the cheeseburger raise more than a Big Mac raise? Feels oddly like inflation being s convenient reason to just raise prices to be honest.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Price hikes means people eating fewer burgers, which will eventually reduce the number of greenhouse-gas emitting cattle. Good for the environment.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

