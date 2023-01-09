McDonald's Japan to hike prices for third time in 10 months

By Rocky Swift

The Japanese operator of McDonald’s restaurants has announced its third price hike in less than a year in the latest sign of compounding inflationary pressures on the nation’s consumers.

McDonald’s Holdings Company Japan said it would raise prices on about 80% of its menu from Jan 16, citing currency fluctuations as well as surging costs for materials, labor, transportation and energy.

The hikes follow previous increases in March and September last year, and come as Japan grapples with inflation and a slide in the yen that has made imported ingredients more expensive.

The price for a single cheeseburger will go up to 200 yen this month from 140 yen a year ago. The cost of the signature Big Mac hamburger will go up to 450 yen from 410 yen previously.

Japanese consumers will see price increases on more than 4,000 food items from next month, researcher Teikoku Databank said, following an even bigger wave of hikes last October.

Separately, restaurant operators Hot Palette and Royal Holdings said that they would also be raising prices in January and March, respectively, mostly on beef and steak items.

