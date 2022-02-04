Newsletter Signup Register / Login
McDonald's Japan to put large-size fries back on menu from Monday

TOKYO

McDonald's Co (Japan) will put medium- and large-size french fries back on the menu from Monday after their sale was suspended for nearly a month due to a potato shortage for the second time since last December.

The larger size options will return to all of the around 2,900 McDonald's restaurants across Japan from 10:30 a.m. on Monday after worldwide logistics disruptions triggered by the coronavirus pandemic delayed potato imports from North America, leading the company to suspend the sale of medium and large portions since Jan 9.

The hamburger chain only offered small-size fries in the meantime to ensure that it could continue to sell the popular item during the shortage.

To help fix the issue, McDonald's said that a new transport route from the eastern coast of North America was arranged as flooding near a Vancouver port and bad weather were also blamed for the disruption of potato imports.

"We will continue to cooperate with importers and suppliers to ensure stable procurement of resources," McDonald's said in a statement.

