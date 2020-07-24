Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

McDonald's to require masks at all U.S. restaurant locations

0 Comments
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
NEW YORK

McDonald's says it will be requiring customers to wear face coverings when entering its U.S. restaurants as the number of new virus cases continue to surge in many states.

The move, announced Friday, will be in effect on Aug 1.

McDonald's Corp. joins a parade of companies issuing mask mandates for its customers in the last week or so and includes Walmart, Target, and Kohl's. Starbucks also recently issued a mask mandate for customers who visit its company-owned café locations in the U.S.

McDonald's, based in Oak Brook, Illinois, said that 82% of its restaurants are in states or localities that require facial coverings for both crew and customers. But it said it is “important we protect the safety of all employees and customers, " according to a joint statement from McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger and Mark Salebra, chair of the National Franchise Leadership Alliance.

The iconic fast food chain also said that in cases where customers decline to wear masks, it will “put in place additional procedures to take care of them in a friendly, expedited way.”

McDonald's said it will delay the re-opening of its dining rooms for another 30 days. It is also adding protective panels in the back and front of the restaurant to help with social distancing.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

6 Alternative Ways To Experience The Japanese Onsen And Sento

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Okinawa

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Saitama—July 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Izu Peninsula

GaijinPot Travel

Coping with Corona: A Mental Survival Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 29, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s Obvious Poems Turn Silliness into Art

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Natsubate: How To Deal With Summer Fatigue In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Parks & Gardens

The Site of Reversible Destiny

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Traditional Bad Food Combos In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Neighborhood Guide

Kiyosumi-Shirakawa: The Best Tokyo Cafes You Didn’t Know About

Savvy Tokyo