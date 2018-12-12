Newsletter Signup Register / Login
McDonald's, Walmart, Tyson Foods and others have already announced plans to restrict or phase out antibiotic use in chickens Photo: AFP/File
business

McDonald's unveils plan for cutting antibiotics in beef

4 Comments
By Tolga AKMEN
NEW YORK

McDonald's announced a plan on Tuesday for a phased reduction of antibiotics in beef, expanding a health-oriented reform to a new meat source other than chicken.

The fast-food giant described a three-stage process where it would first undertake a study of its top 10 beef sourcing markets of current antibiotic use in livestock and by 2020 establish reduction targets.

Starting in 2020, McDonald's will begin reporting progress against antibiotic reduction targets.

"McDonald's believes antibiotic resistance is a critical public health issue and we take seriously our unique position to use our scale for good to continue to address this challenge," said Keith Kenny, McDonald's global vice president for sustainability.

McDonald's, Walmart, Tyson Foods and others have already announced plans to restrict or phase out antibiotic use in chickens.

The shift follows warnings about antibiotic resistance from health officials and a September 2016 United Nations General Assembly resolution that pledged coordinated action to address overuse.

But despite the wave of announcements on chicken, there has not been comparable progress on beef, said Lena Brook, a food policy expert at the Natural Resources Defense Council, who praised the company for taking leadership following pressure from her group and others.

Brook said 43 percent of medically important antibiotics sold to the livestock industry go to the beef industry, compared to only six percent for chicken.

"The vast majority of these drugs are routinely distributed en masse in feed or water -- often to animals that are not sick to help them survive crowded and unsanitary conditions on industrial farms," Brook said in a blog post.

"Even as a wave of reform took hold in the chicken industry, the U.S. beef industry has flown under the radar on this issue for far too long," Brook said.

"In the ongoing fight to end antibiotic overuse, this step up from McDonald's sends a clear message that business as usual will no longer be acceptable

"McDonald's, Walmart, Tyson Foods and others have already announced plans to restrict or phase out antibiotic use in chickens."

I hope they manage to eliminate the mass dosing of healthy animals while still allowing the occasionally medically necessary treatment of individual animals.

Farmers must be allowed to treat animals that may have gotten an infection through normal living (like happens to any of us), so zero tolerance is NOT acceptable. I hope that common sense will prevail.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

How about doing the world a favour and cutting out the beef in the beef and replacing it with healthier more earth friendly veggie protien?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

How about doing the world a favour and cutting out the beef in the beef and replacing it with healthier more earth friendly veggie protien?

Like the Impossible Burger:

https://hoodline.com/2018/11/the-impossible-burger-how-non-meat-protein-products-are-making-their-way-onto-our-plates

Just people don't expect to pay at fast-food prices. Want a better burger? Pay more for what it's worth

1 ( +1 / -0 )

So it's not 100% beef: there are antibiotics in there too.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

