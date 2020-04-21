Newsletter Signup Register / Login
McDonald’s Japan bans eat-in dining at over 1,900 locations in Tokyo, elsewhere in Japan

By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

There’re some surprising gaps in how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting life in Japan. In some ways, it’s brought big changes that mirror those in other countries, like an ongoing mask shortage, the cancellation of major events, and postponement of movies releases.

But one thing that hasn’t been nearly as affected is people’s abilities to eat in restaurants. Granted, a lot of people are voluntarily choosing to eat at home these days, but restaurants that want to stay open are allowed to do so, and not just for take-out orders, as in-restaurant dining has yet to be legally barred by the Japanese government.

However, McDonald’s Japan is now taking it upon itself to institute such changes at a number of its locations. On Monday, 1,910 of the chain’s restaurants ceased offering eat-in service and will only be providing meals to-go or via home delivery orders. The affected restaurants are located in Tokyo (350 affected restaurants) and following prefectures: Kanagawa (230), Chiba (160), Saitama (180), Kyoto (80), Osaka (240), Hyogo (150), Aichi (190), Fukuoka (90), Hokkaido (90), Ibaraki (80), Ishikawa (30) and Gifu (40).

Prior to the new policy, McDonald’s had restricted in-restaurant dining at certain branches between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., and had also closed certain branches entirely in response to the coronavirus outbreak. While the no-eat-in rule doesn’t apply to all of the roughly 2,900 branches the chain has in Japan, it does affect the majority of them. Eat-in service is to be suspended at the branches through at least May 6, which keep customers from dining in the restaurants for the official duration of Japan’s Golden Week spring holiday.

Sources: McDonald’s, Nihon Keizai Shmbun via Jin

Only now it's restricting dine-in? Yikes.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Good idea! It will hurt those who tended to go there for free WiFi. I walked pass my local McDonald's the other day. The line was out the door going to buildings over. It wasn't unusually crowded even with the Samurai burgers on sale. The staff was making people wash hands and maintain social distancing as they waited.

With the bad press by Chinese people discriminating against Africans for the coronavirus (hypocrisy!) like evicting them from their residences and denying them entry into restaurants like McDonald's, the company has taken a more hands on approach to dealing with the outbreak and continuing to stay operational.

Fact check: Black people being targeted in Guangzhou, China, over COVID-19 fears

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2020/04/16/fact-check-guangzhou-china-mcdonalds-confirms-incident-targeting-blacks/5139470002/

0 ( +0 / -0 )

