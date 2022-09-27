McDonald’s Japan to raise prices on 60% of menu items

McDonald’s Japan has announced its plan to raise the price of about 60% of menu items, including hamburgers and French fries, from Friday.

The price increase at the popular fast food restaurant will range from 10 to 30 yen. McDonald’s menu staples such as the 130 yen hamburger and 350 yen Teriyaki McBurger will increase to 150 yen and 370 yen, respectively, the company said in a statement. The small-sized French fries that cost 150 yen will rise to 160 yen. All new prices include tax.

The fast food company cited the soaring cost of ingredients, in particular meat and flour, higher logistic costs, and the rapidly depreciating yen as the main factors for the price increase.

It is the second price hike this year. In March, McDonald’s Japan raised the cost of 20% of its menu offerings by 10 to 20 yen.

Additionally, McDonald’s food delivery service will have a price hike of 60% of its items, ranging from 10 yen to 100 yen (tax included). Fast food restaurants that house a McCafe’s barista corner will also see a price increase for about 30% of the menu, ranging from 10 to 80 yen (tax included).

