Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

McDonald’s Japan to release its first ever rice bun burgers

0 Comments
By grape Japan
TOKYO

With lobster mayo nugget saucepurple potato and chocolate sauce fries, and even the strangely named Adult Cream Pies, McDonald's Japan's seasonal offerings never come to a stand still. That trend continues with their latest addition to their Yoru Mac (Night Mac) menu--McDonald Japan's first ever rice burgers.

The Yoru Mac (Night Mac) is a special dinner-time menu available starting from 5 p.m. at McDonald's in Japan which allows customers to double the amount of meat on their burger for 100 yen. The new series of rice burgers, which replaces buns with 100% domestic rice thickly packed and cooked in savory soy sauce is being promoted with the phrase gohan, dekita yo!, which is used to say "dinner is served!" but literally translates to "the rice is ready". McDonald's Japan previously teased the release on with a Tweet saying they were craving rice. While other rice burgers, notably Mos Burger's, have been available in Japan, this is McDonald's Japan's first crack

The new lineup takes three of their popular burgers (Teriyaki McBurger, Chicken Filet, and Bacon Lettuce Burger) and sandwiches them between saucy rice buns.

Gohan Teriyaki (390 yen)

Screen Shot 2020-01-28 at 13.32.33.png

Gohan Bacon Lettuce (410 yen)

Screen Shot 2020-01-28 at 13.33.17.png

Gohan Chicken Filet (410 yen)

Screen Shot 2020-01-28 at 13.34.05.png

The new rice bun burger lineup will be released at McDonald's Japan starting Feb 5 and run until the middle of May, exclusively as part of the nighttime Yoru Mac menu.

Read more stories from grape Japan.

-- Celebrate Niku no Hi with This Japanese Restaurant’s Towering Meatstrosity of a Burger

-- Burning Godzilla Piggy Bank Roars And Plays Classic Theme As King Of The Monsters Takes Your Money

-- Michelin-Recognized Udon Restaurant Opens Up New Tokyo Shop With Takeout Menu

© grape Japan

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

A Guide to Goshuin: Japanese Shrine and Temple Stamps

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Gunma

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Here’s How To Make Your Own Ehomaki This Setsubun

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Cities

Inami

GaijinPot Travel

Kanji Cheat Sheets: Going to Karaoke in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 1-2

Savvy Tokyo