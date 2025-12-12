 Japan Today
business

Megabanks to offer up to ¥2 tril in loans to Japan chip venture Rapidus

TOKYO

Japan's three megabanks intend to provide loans of up to around 2 trillion yen to Rapidus Corp as the chip venture seeks to manufacture advanced semiconductors domestically, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The loans will be provided to the government-backed company in stages beginning no earlier than fiscal 2027, the sources said. MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and Mizuho Bank have jointly submitted a document outlining loan conditions and other details.

The company, which was established in 2022 with investment from eight major Japanese companies, including SoftBank Group Corp, Toyota Motor Corp and Sony Group Corp, aims to begin mass producing next-generation semiconductors in the second half of 2027.

Arrangements are under way to have most of the debt guaranteed by an information technology promotion agency under the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, according to the sources.

In a business plan submitted to the ministry, Rapidus has projected that over 7 trillion yen in investment will be needed for research and development and mass production.

The three banks and the state-backed Development Bank of Japan are planning to invest up to 25 billion yen in total in Rapidus. MUFG Bank has already made a separate investment.

Through Rapidus' production, the government aims to strengthen domestic semiconductor supply chains and enhance economic security as the global race to develop advanced chips intensifies. The growing popularity of artificial intelligence is driving demand for fast, energy-efficient semiconductors.

