Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Mercedes-Benz fined ¥1.2 bil for misrepresenting safety in Japan

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's Consumer Affairs Agency has ordered the Japanese arm of Mercedes-Benz AG to pay about 1.23 billion yen in fines for misrepresenting the safety features of some of its sports utility vehicles.

It was the largest administrative fine based on the country's law against unjustifiable premiums and misleading representations, according to the agency.

The payment is set at 3 percent of the sales of products or services concerned, and the automaker's vehicles come with relatively high price tags.

The agency said Mercedes-Benz catalogues made it appear that some of the GLA and GLB models were equipped with driving safety support systems when they were actually offered as options.

Mercedes-Benz Japan Co. apologized and vowed to strengthen its legal compliance in a statement released on its official website.

In December 2021, the agency ordered the company to take measures to ensure that misleading claims never happen again.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kyushu Natural Animal Park African Safari

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Impression, Form and Intention 

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Mar. 11 – 17, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Practical Advice for Staying Connected in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Spring Music and Art Festivals with Cherry Blossoms in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Coping With White Day’s Emotional Toll in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Artsy and Creative Chocolates in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Yonago Waterbird Sanctuary

GaijinPot Travel

My Experience with Ramadan in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How To Buy Ghibli Park Tickets

GaijinPot Blog

Tenryu-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel