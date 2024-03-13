Mercedes-Benz fined ¥1.2 bil for misrepresenting safety in Japan

Japan's Consumer Affairs Agency has ordered the Japanese arm of Mercedes-Benz AG to pay about 1.23 billion yen in fines for misrepresenting the safety features of some of its sports utility vehicles.

It was the largest administrative fine based on the country's law against unjustifiable premiums and misleading representations, according to the agency.

The payment is set at 3 percent of the sales of products or services concerned, and the automaker's vehicles come with relatively high price tags.

The agency said Mercedes-Benz catalogues made it appear that some of the GLA and GLB models were equipped with driving safety support systems when they were actually offered as options.

Mercedes-Benz Japan Co. apologized and vowed to strengthen its legal compliance in a statement released on its official website.

In December 2021, the agency ordered the company to take measures to ensure that misleading claims never happen again.

© KYODO