"Frontera Sparkling Rose" has been recalled by Mercian Corp. Image: Kirin
business

Mercian recalls Chilean wines over unapproved additive in Japan

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese winemaker Mercian Corp said Tuesday it will voluntarily recall three of its Chilean wine products under the Frontera brand as they contain copper citrate, a food additive not approved in Japan.

The company said the health impact is "extremely low" and it has received no reports of harm. About 620,000 units of the recalled products, all produced since 2024, have been shipped in total and some 40,000 remain in circulation, it said.

The recalled products are two canned wines -- "Frontera Sparkling Rose" and "Frontera Ice Rose Roses" -- and a bottled wine called "Frontera Rose."

Mercian said copper citrate is allowed by some member countries of the International Organization of Vine and Wine, including Chile. The additive is usually removed from the company's products made there during the production process.

