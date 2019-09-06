Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Mesa Airlines in talks to buy 100 Mitsubishi SpaceJet M100 aircraft

0 Comments
TOKYO

Mesa Airlines has begun formal negotiations for the purchase of 100 Mitsubishi Aircraft SpaceJet M100 aircraft.

Mesa signed a memorandum of understanding covering 50 firm orders and purchase rights for an additional 50 aircraft.

“As we developed the Mitsubishi SpaceJet family, we knew we had changed the way that passengers and airlines will think about regional travel,” said Hisakazu Mizutani, president of Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. “Mesa Airlines’ selection of the SpaceJet M100 confirms that our aircraft fulfills current and future needs in this industry, and that airlines are ready to move our discussions forward.”

Introduced at this year’s Paris Air Show, Mitsubishi claims that the SpaceJet M100 has the lowest operating costs of any aircraft in its class and targets double-digit performance improvement.

“The U.S. mainline carriers are looking for an aircraft that will allow them to provide a consistent, premium passenger experience from their regional to their long-haul fleets,” said Jonathan Ornstein, chairman and CEO, Mesa Air Group, Inc. “With its large cabin, comfort, new technology and low operating costs, the Mitsubishi SpaceJet M100 can deliver this premium experience within U.S. scope clause.”

Mesa anticipates utilizing the SpaceJet M100 fleet in their Capacity Purchase Agreements with major U.S. airlines. Under the terms of the MOU, deliveries would begin in 2024.

© Asia Travel Tips

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

6 Tips For Staying Fit With A Baby in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Hot springs

Tsubame Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Careers

Empowering Curly-Haired Women With Kiyoko Matsuzawa

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 36, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Parks & Gardens

Odori Park

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events Sep 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Top Things to Do in Mie Prefecture: A Guide to Traveling in Central Japan

GaijinPot Blog