Mesa Airlines in talks to buy 100 Mitsubishi SpaceJet M100 aircraft

Mesa Airlines has begun formal negotiations for the purchase of 100 Mitsubishi Aircraft SpaceJet M100 aircraft.

Mesa signed a memorandum of understanding covering 50 firm orders and purchase rights for an additional 50 aircraft.

“As we developed the Mitsubishi SpaceJet family, we knew we had changed the way that passengers and airlines will think about regional travel,” said Hisakazu Mizutani, president of Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. “Mesa Airlines’ selection of the SpaceJet M100 confirms that our aircraft fulfills current and future needs in this industry, and that airlines are ready to move our discussions forward.”

Introduced at this year’s Paris Air Show, Mitsubishi claims that the SpaceJet M100 has the lowest operating costs of any aircraft in its class and targets double-digit performance improvement.

“The U.S. mainline carriers are looking for an aircraft that will allow them to provide a consistent, premium passenger experience from their regional to their long-haul fleets,” said Jonathan Ornstein, chairman and CEO, Mesa Air Group, Inc. “With its large cabin, comfort, new technology and low operating costs, the Mitsubishi SpaceJet M100 can deliver this premium experience within U.S. scope clause.”

Mesa anticipates utilizing the SpaceJet M100 fleet in their Capacity Purchase Agreements with major U.S. airlines. Under the terms of the MOU, deliveries would begin in 2024.

