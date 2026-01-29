 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Meta New Mexico Lawsuit
FILE -A Meta logo is shown on a video screen at LlamaCon 2025, an AI developer conference, in Menlo Park, Calif., April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
business

Meta posts stronger-than-expected Q4 results though costs continue to soar

0 Comments
SAN FRANCISCO

Meta's fourth-quarter results jumped past Wall Street's expectations thanks to solid advertising revenue, sending shares higher in after-hours trading Wednesday.

The company earned $22.77 billion, or $8.88 per share, in the October-December quarter. That's up 9% from $20.84 billion, or $8.02 per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue grew 24% to $59.89 billion from $48.39 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $8.21 per share on revenue of $58.5 billion, according to a poll by FactSet.

Meta's expenses, which the company already warned will be significantly higher this year, grew 40% to $35.15 billion.

For the current quarter, Meta is forecasting revenue in the range of $53.5 billion to $56.5 billion. That's above analysts' forecast of $51.4 billion. For 2026, Meta is forecasting expenses in the range of $162 billion to $169 billion, driven by infrastructure costs and employee compensation.

Meta had 78,865 employees at the end of the year, an increase of 6% from a year earlier.

Shares of the Menlo Park, California-based company rose $27.28, or 4.1%, to $696.01 in after-hours trading.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on February 14, 2026, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Flu Season in Japan: What to Do, When to See a Doctor and Emergency Care Options

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Santera Mairi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Furukawa Art Museum and Tamesaburo Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 27 – Feb. 2)

GaijinPot Blog

Karuizawa Prince Shopping Plaza

GaijinPot Travel

sports

Skiing in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Beginner’s Guide to CBD in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

San’inkaigan National Park: Japan At a Different Pace

GaijinPot Blog

Meet The Paper Pat: Balancing Teaching and Content Creation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Hoshi no Buranko

GaijinPot Travel