Photo: MHI Thermal Systems
business

MHI Thermal Systems launches new air conditioner ads featuring actress Keiko Kitagawa

1 Comment
TOKYO

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems Ltd (MHI Thermal Systems), a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group company, is airing new television commercials promoting its domestic lineups of air conditioners.

As with its previous ads, the new ads will be broadcast in two versions, one for the "Beaver" lineup of residential-use air conditioners and the other for the company's commercial-use air conditioners. Both commercials feature popular actress Keiko Kitagawa.

The core concept behind the ads' creation is to reinforce how MHI Thermal Systems' air conditioners "comfort the world with heat."

The new commercial promoting the Beaver air conditioners for residential use demonstrates how the user can communicate with the air conditioner in the home setting. Kitagawa, dressed in an off-white leisure outfit, is shown relaxing in a plain space of warm beige color, operating her air conditioner by smartphone.

The ad describes some of the advanced features of the Beaver lineup: "area air conditioning," enabling control of 16 different airflow patterns; "sensor-controlled airflow," enabling automatic control of airflow volume and direction; "power-saving support," which automatically switches to low operating mode when the sensor detects no one is present; and "bio-clear operation," which, through temperature and humidity control, suppresses allergens such as pollen and, relying on the power of enzymes and urea, traps and suppresses pollutants. "Wouldn't you like to live with nice air conditioning?" Kitagawa asks, and from her facial expression and the commercial's overall tone, the viewer can see how the Beaver air conditioner ensures comfortable living, combined with energy efficiency and a clean environment.

The ad for commercial-use air conditioners focuses on how a user can communicate with the air conditioner in an office setting. Kitagawa, dressed in a white pantsuit, is first shown standing in a simple space of pale blue, accented only by a table and chair. Her gaze rests on a ceiling-mounted air conditioner equipped with "AirFlex," an advanced technology that prevents air from blowing directly on the people present. The camera then shifts to reveal an office setting. "Wouldn't you like to work with nice air conditioning?" she asks. The ad stresses the commercial-use air conditioners' superlative comfort, which has been proven scientifically.

the advanced features of the Beaver lineup

If this what Keiko is showing off, I'll be taking a look.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

