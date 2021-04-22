"Millions of Americans are jobless, yet firms struggle to hire..."

More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of American remain jobless, but even as the economy reopens some employers are finding hiring an unexpected challenge.
From fears of being infected with the coronavirus to trouble finding childcare to the lure of generous unemployment benefits, some jobless Americans are holding off on re-entering the workforce.
"It's a paradox for the COVID crisis," said Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics. "We have, and risk having over the coming months, an imbalance between job openings and demand."
The U.S. economy has begun to recover as COVID-19 vaccines allow businesses to return to normal, and companies are starting to recruit to meet growing demand.
But not all unemployed workers are ready to return to their jobs, analysts say.
"The main issue is we still have a pandemic, and there is huge concern among job seekers about workplace health and safety," said Julia Pollak, an economist for job search website ZipRecruiter.
A quarter of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, well ahead of Europe and many other major economies, but three-quarters of the country nonetheless remains at risk of contracting COVID-19.
And childcare is another challenge for working parents, since only a little more than half of the nation's schools are back to full-time classes after the pandemic forced them to close or modify operations, according to FutureEd, a think tank at Georgetown University.
The COVID-19 pandemic destroyed 22 million jobs in the world's largest economy, of which more than half, 14 million, have been restored.
However, nearly 17 million people are still receiving government unemployment aid, including self-employed workers, and many are working part-time because they cannot find full-time work.
But Daco said worker shortages are being seen across multiple sectors, including some of those hardest hit by the waves of layoffs, like retail, food service, hospitality and entertainment.
In a survey of U.S. businesses conducted between late February and early April, the Federal Reserve noted "hiring remained a widespread challenge, particularly for low-wage or hourly workers, restraining job growth in some cases."
A hotelier surveyed by the Federal Reserve bank in Richmond, Virginia reported that "they were able to hire some front desk workers but had unfilled cleaning staff positions and little interest from workers in those jobs."
The central bank's Chicago branch reported a number of factors keeping unemployed workers at home, including "financial support from the government," like the extra $300 weekly benefit jobless employees will receive through August.
The Chicago Fed cited other complications in the hiring process including finding childcare, concerns about the virus, difficulty obtaining public transportation and "job search fatigue."
ZipRecruiter's Pollak said some workers also are fearful that if they take a job, they will simply be let go again.
"Many people experienced getting laid off as a really hard blow," she said, comparing the situation to people "who got divorced now being scared to go back into the dating market and get married again."
"They're not in a rush to put themselves back in a vulnerable position, especially since the extended and expanded benefits are giving them a little bit of time," Pollak said.
Some Americans have taken to working from home, which makes it easier to combine work with family life and not spend time commuting.
"Many people are not prepared to go back old jobs they had," Pollak said, and are instead holding out for remote work opportunities.
This trend has hit the restaurant industry in particular, which is hoping to see a rebound in the spring and summer after the pandemic forced many to close starting in March 2020.
"As the weather improves and more state restrictions are lifted, restaurant traffic will increase and that will create a greater need for employees," Hudson Riehle, who heads research for the National Restaurant Association, told AFP.
"With fewer people in the workforce, the stimulus supports still in place, worker safety concerns and much greater competition with other industries for workers," Riehle predicted some eateries may offer higher pay or additional benefits and opportunities to coax workers.
Amazon, Costco, Target and Walmart -- which run some of the largest distribution firms in the United States -- already announced pay increases.© 2021 AFP
9 Comments
Peter Neil
Full-time restaurant workers in the US don't make enough money to pay the rent on an apartment that doesn't have shootings outside at night.
theFu
The people who are fully vaccinated are retired or at the end of their careers. Employers with good pay and good benefits aren't exactly trying to hire 60+ yr olds for $120K/yr salaries.
Because of the way Social Security benefits are calculated using the salaries for the last 10 working years, during those last years, it might be better NOT to work instead of taking a position at 50% the prior salary.
As long as govt benefits last, many people won't go back to work. They live paycheck-to-paycheck and have learned to get by on much less the last 16 months.
We don't get any govt benefits - except ACA bills that are 4x higher now then they were pre-ACA. No interest or need to return to a regular job that isn't 100% telecommute with perhaps 1 meeting a quarter in an office somewhere.
The world has changed, at least for information workers.
non party
I am deeply scrutinizing this article to find a way to criticize the former president Trump and how to elevate Biden.
It is not easy ..
Because the social media is telling the truth and how hard I try they will find the truth. ( tears)
But I will ty my best to uplift BIDEN......
Michael Machida
Try paying a lot more money to your staff in a ever changing world due to COVID.
Businesses can not expect people to work at the same low salaried jobs post-COVID.
Also, people are much more intelligent that you may think in that they have started their own home based businesses and do not need or want your low paying jobs anymore.
Wake up and smell the money!
"Millions of Americans are jobless, yet firms struggle to hire..."
egads man!
How about America stops the practice of tipping and restaurants start paying their waitstaff a living wage?
Peter Neil
The US is slow to change at almost everything. Some people are still fighting The Civil War, and let's even bring up the topic of the metric system.
fxgai
Having a job is a vulnerable position huh.
Yep better to be dependent on a government, which may one day cut your benefit payments instead. Much better idea for sure.
If I were an employer, I know I would prefer the proactive type myself...
Reckless
These staff are totally rationale. The front-line, low wage workers are most at risk of getting coronavirus from interaction with so many customers. I think the pay will have to rise to pull people back into the job market.
Reckless
Just to respond to your rather tone deaf post, I have personally seen more people get slammed by suddenly losing jobs or having stock market wealth evaporate within weeks than I have ever seen slammed due to losing government benefits which are generally modest and predictable.